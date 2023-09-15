INVESTORS' DREAM! Priced to sell quickly! This cute 3-bedroom brick rancher has curb appeal and is located on a cul-de-sac in the Norwood Subdivision, fully fenced level lot, and mature landscaping. But here's the BUT, but it's being 'sold as is' due to incomplete corrective work needed, especially around patio and inside the former 2-car garage. Main living quarters has a like new dimensional hip-roof, like-new Trane HVAC, hardwood floors throughout, and an open patio. Repairs are needed before property will qualify for traditional financing, so CASH OFFERS ONLY. Come with a vision of possibilities. This home is convenient to shopping, dining, I-95, I-295, Fort Lee and Southside Regional Medical Center! All offers must include the 'AS IS' addendum. Before entering garage, SIGNING OF DISCLOSURE AND RELEASE FORM REQUIRED.