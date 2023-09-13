There’s so much opportunity in this home! With over 1,600 square feet, this home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The first floor features a more open-concept floor plan. The kitchen features a large center island and plenty of cabinet space. The primary bedroom is also located on the first floor with an attached en-suite full bathroom. The secondary bedrooms are plenty spacious and located on the second level. Home also has a large front porch, a nice size deck, and a big back yard! Located just minutes away from dining, shopping, I-95, and more! Don’t miss out on this one! Call to schedule your tour today!