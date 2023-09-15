Welcome to 1107 Melville Street, a stunning 3-bedroom home with recent renovations including new HVAC, flooring, and appliances. The open-concept layout seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a spacious and inviting atmosphere. The kitchen boasts modern finishes and ample storage, perfect for culinary enthusiasts. The primary bedroom offers a private retreat and 2 additional bedrooms are perfect for guests, family, or office space. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, and major routes, this home grants easy access to a host of amenities. This desirable location provides the perfect balance between tranquility and urban convenience. Schedule a showing today to experience the charm of this home firsthand.