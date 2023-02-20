Build the Treyburn II Home Plan by Main Street Homes! This award winning first floor primary bedroom plan features three bedrooms, and two bathrooms on the first floor with a bonus room on the second level.. The formal dining room has the perfect proximity to the kitchen for entertaining. The kitchen with island opens to the spacious great room with 9' ceiling. The privately located primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual sinks, a large shower, and a soaking tub. Two additional first floor bedrooms share an adjacent bath. A finished bonus room offers extra living space. Options include a second story bathroom and more.