Build the Treyburn II Home Plan by Main Street Homes! This award winning first floor primary bedroom plan features three bedrooms, and two bathrooms on the first floor with a bonus room on the second level.. The formal dining room has the perfect proximity to the kitchen for entertaining. The kitchen with island opens to the spacious great room with 9' ceiling. The privately located primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual sinks, a large shower, and a soaking tub. Two additional first floor bedrooms share an adjacent bath. A finished bonus room offers extra living space. Options include a second story bathroom and more.
3 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $499,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Build the Madison on your lot or ours! The stunning Madison plan is starting construction with a December move-in! This home offers a first fl…
Fabulous move-in ready historic gem at Tappahannock, in a neighborhood of lovely homes dating back to the Colonial and Victorian era. Serene n…
Upon entering this stunning home, you are greeted by a two story foyer with a formal dining room to the left and a home study to the right. Th…
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Our Lochlan model is a sophisticated home with stately exterior features that give it unique character.. Along with the Har…
Spacious two-story foyer.. Elegant formal dining room, great for entertaining. Private home office for telecommuting. Open kitchen with island…