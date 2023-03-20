Build the Amelia Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This plan features a 1st floor primary bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Also on the first floor, is a second bedroom with adjacent full bath and a study/bedroom. The Amelia boasts an open floor plan with a formal dining room, large gourmet kitchen, and great room. This plan has a second-floor option with bedroom, full bath, loft and walk-in storage, adding additional living space. Basement options are also available.
3 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $505,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome home to this cozy rancher just outside of downtown Richmond and minutes from major highways. Perfect for any first time homebuyer or a…
Nanzatico- 18th century estate home built in 1765 sits within its own private bay, ensconced by a giant tulip poplar, boxwoods, and magnolias.…
Formal living and dining room off foyer.. Striking kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Spacious great room with ample windows and optional …
ks: Property was originally used as a doctor's office then a Hair braiding school was located there. Any potential buyer that is interested in…
Enjoy this great old home located right beside Metzgers Bar and Butchery as well as Kahlo's Taqueria and 1.5 blocks from Union Market! Enjoy a…