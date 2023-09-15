Welcome to this beautiful new condominium in the heart of Manchester. Built in 2022, close to downtown Richmond, within walking distance of the James River, Belle Isle and Browns Island, you will love the lifestyle this townhome provides. Enter at street level and up a flight of stairs to your open concept main living space, along with primary bedroom, ensuite bath and walk-in closet, as well as a powder room for guests. Beautiful modern kitchen has a large island with seating and granite countertops open to living and dining areas. Up another flight of stairs to 2 more bedrooms and a large hall bath. From this level, you also access the huge rooftop terrace for your enjoyment! Installed Ring doorbell. 2 parking spaces available behind the unit with additional on-street parking. Rental price does not include utilities. Must meet income and credit requirements (gross income 3x/rent and minimum credit score 600). Showings are handled through Agent (703-731-8104). Home is currently furnished and can be rented with or without furnishings. Ready for immediate occupancy! Unit is available fully furnished for add'l $900/mo. 12-month lease.