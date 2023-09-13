Welcome to 2822 Q ST a 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in Church Hill North! Step inside off the full front porch to a decent sized foyer with 10+ foot ceilings & recessed lighting. The home boast a first floor bedroom with gorgeous floor to ceiling windows, which brings on a ton on natural light. Down the hall you’ll find a full bath, living area, first floor laundry room, massive updated eat-in kitchen w/newer cabinets, ceramic tile, and refrigerator. Upstairs offers two additional bedrooms, and the second full bath, equipped with recessed lighting. Outside you’ll find a large back yard, and off street parking. Walk to Sub Rosa, Grisette, Alewife, and many more Church Hill Favorites!