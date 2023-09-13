This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow boasts a fully updated interior that seamlessly blends modern conveniences with classic charm. Upgrades include brand-new windows and HVAC.all new appliances, Hot water tank,drywall replacing plaster.On Bus line.Huge yard. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an open and spacious living area, perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family. The stylish kitchen features modern stainless-steel appliances and plenty of storage space for all your cooking needs.Laundry room off kitchen.Also gate opens from back yard to kitchen entrance. Each bedroom offers plenty of space and natural light. And you will love the peace and privacy of the primary bedroom, complete with its own en-suite bathroom. Outside, you'll find plenty of space for entertaining with all-new fencing, providing extra security and new railings leading up to the covered porch. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this beautiful bungalow yours!