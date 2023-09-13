Loaded with Potential! This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Row House sitting right in the heart of RVA's Historical Church Hill District, is ideal for first time homebuyer or Investor. Updates include Central Air (2016), Roof (2018), Elec Hot Water Heater (2022). Fun Fact about this home, a Movie "The Lovings" was actually filmed inside the house! Owners had to move out for 2 months, while production took place. Easy walk to local restaurants like Sub Rosa Bakery, Union Market, Fat Rabbit, Metzger Bar & Butchery and Jefferson Park! Just Minutes to Downtown! Per Seller. Home Sold AS-IS.