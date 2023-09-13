Welcome to this captivating two-story brick home, where character and charm abound. Step inside off the full front porch and be greeted by the original heart pine floors that exude warmth and timeless appeal. On your right, a spacious open living room with large windows allowing natural light to shine in. Follow an open flow into to the dining room perfect for easy seamless entertaining. You will fall in love with this remodeled kitchen featuring a mix of Walnut and Virginia Albarene Soapstone countertops, adding a touch of sophistication to the space. Find a half bath and well-laid-out utility room before traveling to the second level. Upstairs, a large full bathroom and 3 bedrooms, including the primary with a spacious closet and tons of natural light. Outside the fully fenced rear yard is perfect for hosting gatherings, gardening, or simply unwinding after a long day. With this home's unbeatable location, you'll find yourself in the midst of the city's most accessable area. Take a leisurely stroll to the Byrd Theater for a movie night or hop on your bike to explore the scenic routes along the James River. The possibilities for adventure are endless!