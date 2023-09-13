Welcome to Prestwould Condominiums where elegance, historic charm and architectural details overlook Monroe Park and are a short walk to restaurants, theaters, museums and University events. This lovely condo greets offers secure street access, a lobby and courtyard. Take the elevator up to the 9th floor and enter through a large, welcoming foyer complete with wood floors throughout and 10' ceilings. This beautiful condo is full of natural light shining through the many windows, most of which are adorned with plantation shutters. The rooms are large and include details such as crown moldings, chair rails and 4" baseboards. Feel the sophistication in the formal living and dining rooms, as well as the comfort of the office/den, each of the bedrooms and updated kitchen. With its many closets, cabinets and built-in shelving, there is plenty of storage for your treasures. The kitchen has white lacquer cabinetry, some w/ glass doors to show off china or wares and is complete with a large peninsula for casual dining and prep space, an eat-in area and hidden w/d. Down the hall is the primary bedroom with en-suite bath, 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Don't wait to make it your own!