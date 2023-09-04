The ranch-style Daniel plan boasts a quiet study, an expansive family room and a well-appointed kitchen with a walk-in pantry, center island and optional gourmet features.. The relaxing master suite offers an immense walk-in closet and optional deluxe bath, and is separated from two additional bedrooms for privacy. A finished rec room is also included. Personalize this plan with an extra bedroom, a fully finished basement and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $514,990
Welcome one and all to one floor living. This property is one acre and is a level lot. Rural living at its best. Three bedrooms, one bathroom.…