Beautiful Town Victorian in a neighborhood dating back to the Colonial and Victorian era with the perfect combination of old Victorian charm and modern upgrades featured throughout. Original hard wood floors and woodwork, lots of tall windows filling the room with serene natural light, several original mantels, formal Living Room with bay window, charming formal dining room off the updated eat-in Kitchen with new stainless appliances, butcher block countertops and ceramic-tiled flooring and mini split, downstairs office or den with original hardwood, three lovely upstairs bedrooms, all with original flooring & woodwork & two full baths both with ceramic-tiled floors & ceramic walk-in showers. New heat pump in 2019, ceiling fans throughout & walkup attic. Wonderful front porch for the rocking chair, morning coffee and a peek of the Rappahannock River at the end of Prince Street. Within walking distance of historic Tappahannock, Museum, restaurants including 528 Prime Steak & Seafood, Java Jacks, To-Do Cafe, Essex Inn 1710 Tavern that will be opening soon, and community events! Just minutes to shopping, marina, public boat ramp, golf course, health care facilities & hospital.