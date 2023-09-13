The Old Customs House also known as Whitlock's Ordinary, circa 1751 has stood the test of time, standing as a sentry for almost three hundred years at Tappahannock's waterfront. Sited upon a high hill overlooking the Rappahannock River it has been used as a Tavern, Customs House, Private Residence, Law office and successful airbnb. This absolutely Fabulous and Iconic property features two floors above a finished English Basement and a lower basement with interior and exterior access. High Ceilings, absolutely glorious original Mantels, Moldings, Period Heart Pine Floors, HL Hinges, Doors, hand blown glass window panes and much more awaits! Breathtaking Sunrises from the Riverside Porch for morning coffee or late day cocktails. Located in Tappahannock's famed historic district which is currently undergoing a monumental revitalization of its historic resources! St. Margaret's School, The Essex Inn, 1710 Tavern, NN Burger, Antique shops, Churches, Post Offices, Banking, Restaurants, Galleries and more are all within walking distance. Recent upgrades include interior plaster, painting, siding, some repointing of exterior brickwork and more. A must see in Tappahannock!