Welcome to this charming historical home just a short walk from the picturesque Mattaponi River. Built in 1895, this timeless residence offers immense potential & a chance to own a piece of history. With three bedrooms upstairs & 1.5 bathrooms, this home provides ample space for comfortable living. It's 1,876 square feet allow for the creation of a cozy, relaxed space. The interior features 9 ft+ ceilings, built-in bookcases for your literary collections, pocket doors, & also a wood-burning stove, with propane backup heat. The front country porch invites you to morning coffee with tranquil natural beauty. This historical gem is ready for personalization & restoration. Bring your creativity to revive its timeless charm. This property's prime location just 100 yards from the Mattaponi River & Walkerton Mill Pond with endless outdoor activities, from fishing, boating, canoeing, to kayaking. Experience a peaceful riverside lifestyle with convenient access to nearby amenities. Don't miss this rare chance to own a piece of history. Make this beautiful home regain its former glory & become a cherished sanctuary. Welcome to Living in The Village of Walkerton!