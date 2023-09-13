Welcome to your Southern Classic dream home! This historic gem sits on 30 acres of stunning land, boasting a mini horse farm with a fenced double pasture and dressage area, perfect for horse lovers. Originally built in 1900, this home features a grand foyer, wood floors, and unique details throughout that exude elegance and character. Enjoy the Florida room or entertain in the formal dining and living areas. Upstairs, spacious bedrooms await with the same attention to detail as the main floor. The basement features a laundry area and is sealed and certified by JES with two sump pumps. An easy walk-up attic provides ample storage space, and the newer boiler ensures comfort and reliability. Outside, a finished room with sink and storage and an additional building with full baths offers flexibility for use as a garage or in-law suite. Enjoy your summers relaxing in the above ground pool. The property also features a covered area in the second pasture and a great portion of wooded land which ideal for outdoor recreation and privacy. Conveniently located to Tri Cities, Richmond, and Hampton Roads, this home is full of character, history, and opportunity.