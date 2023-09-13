Welcome to this newly renovated farmhouse on 3.6 acres! As you enter the home through the full front porch, you are greeted by an open concept living room, kitchen, dining room and sitting area. Additionally on the first level is the owner's suite with an attached bathroom and large closet, as well as, a bedroom/office, a laundry room, and full bathroom equipped with an animal washing station and shower. Upstairs is a spacious bedroom with an attached bathroom - don't miss the claw foot tub! Features include so much new, ample amounts of natural light, storage, and so much yard space for your outdoor living needs. Have farm animals? There are room for those too! Don't miss out on this opportunity to own land and a beautiful home in King William County!