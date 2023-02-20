This two-story home features a formal dining room off the foyer, just opposite a home office/bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room off the garage.. In the main living area, a large kitchen overlooks the Great Room with access to a covered patio and the private owner's suite, complete with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Upstairs is a loft, second owner's suite, full bathroom and unfinished storage room.
3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $450,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Build the Madison on your lot or ours! The stunning Madison plan is starting construction with a December move-in! This home offers a first fl…
Fabulous move-in ready historic gem at Tappahannock, in a neighborhood of lovely homes dating back to the Colonial and Victorian era. Serene n…
Upon entering this stunning home, you are greeted by a two story foyer with a formal dining room to the left and a home study to the right. Th…
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Our Lochlan model is a sophisticated home with stately exterior features that give it unique character.. Along with the Har…
Spacious two-story foyer.. Elegant formal dining room, great for entertaining. Private home office for telecommuting. Open kitchen with island…