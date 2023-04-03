An impressive home with an open layout among the Great Room, dining room and kitchen with access to a porch for indoor-outdoor living.. Nearby, the owner’s suite is tucked toward the back for increased privacy, while two additional bedrooms are situated near the entrance. Downstairs is an unfinished basement perfect for storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $507,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The “MADISON” with 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths 3 CAR GARAGE. Split floor plan with a wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area with Huge Master Suit…
WOW, this is the trifecta + 1 that you have been waiting for and it's going to be STUNNING! 1<} Ray Williams Custom Home 2<} The Incredi…