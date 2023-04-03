This spacious home includes an open design on the first level that combines the kitchen, dining room and Great Room in a modern style that accesses the porch for outdoor opportunities.. A split floorplan has all the bedrooms to one side, including the luxe owner’s suite. Downstairs is a versatile unfinished basement.
3 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $529,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The “MADISON” with 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths 3 CAR GARAGE. Split floor plan with a wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area with Huge Master Suit…
WOW, this is the trifecta + 1 that you have been waiting for and it's going to be STUNNING! 1<} Ray Williams Custom Home 2<} The Incredi…