Stunning custom built home in Country Club Hills is being offered for the 1st time by original owners. Versatile plan offers 1st & 2nd level primary suites. Enter into the grand 2 story foyer w/ arched entryways leading to the dining room & office/study. Gorgeous hardwood floors flow through 1st floor to family room w/gas fireplace. The chef's kitchen has tons of natural light & offers high end SS appliances, granite counters & backsplash, pantry & morning room w/ a wonderful view. The 1st floor also features a guest bedroom w/ private bath & walk-in closet. Enjoy beautiful views of the golf course & manicured back yard while enjoying the breeze on the lovely screened porch. The expansive primary suite offers 2 walk-in closets & a sitting room w/ balcony & more fantastic views of the golf course. The luxurious en-suite bath features spacious tiled shower w/ dual shower heads & rain head, soaking tub w/ tile surround & granite double vanities. 2 additional bedrooms w/ walk-in closets adjoin Jack & Jill bath. This home offers an abundant amount of storage & has a large walk-up attic. Exterior features include finished 3 car garage, patio, outdoor lighting & front & back irrigation.