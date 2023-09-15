2233 Pocoshock Boulevard is a charming, 4 bed, 2 bth newly renovated home located in the desirable northern area of Chesterfield County. Newly stained and refinished hardwood floors downstairs, with new tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Fresh paint, new carpet upstairs, new fans w/ lights, new blinds & new Washer & Dryer. Fully-equipped kitchen w/ all new modern SS appliances, new countertops and splash block, new oversized SS farmhouse style sink, new cabinets, hardware, light fixtures. The kitchen also features ample counter space for cooking and meal prep. Large, oversized rear deck, that has been newly stained, plus large side screened deck! Additional upgrades include: New 2-zoned HVAC, New water Heater, New tubs/showers in both bathrooms, all new Delta faucets, new trim, new interior doors, roof has been replaced within the last few years, new gutters, and downspouts, new blacktop driveway, new sidewalk, and freshly landscaped yard. Large, screened porch, basement ideal for storage only. Lge d-way out bldg in rear. Conveniently located within the sought-after Chesterfield County school zone near shopping, dining, and entertainment options, too!