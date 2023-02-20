Build the Dayton Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This home offers an open floor plan with a dining room or a first-floor study off the foyer and large kitchen with breakfast nook that is open to the family room. The second floor features a laundry room and four bedrooms, including a large 13'6" x 18' primary bedroom with two walk-in closets with an additional 2nd floor bath. Other options are available including a third floor.