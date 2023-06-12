Build the Jefferson Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This exceptional five bedroom and three bath home features a large dynamic great room open to a gourmet kitchen with oversized breakfast nook and island. A formal dining room, study/bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. A luxurious primary bedroom with huge walk-in closet is on the second floor along with two additional bedrooms, a laundry room, a full bath, and a finished bonus room/bedroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $548,950
