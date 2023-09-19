The Bonnington is a customer favorite!. Spacious first-floor owner’s suite with a spa-like bathroom and large walk-in closet. The main living area showcases an open-design concept gourmet kitchen with White Ornamental granite countertops and a large center island opening to the Great Room with fireplace and breakfast area. A formal dining room is just past the kitchen, while a home office and powder room are tucked away off the foyer. Upstairs are three large secondary bedrooms, two with walk-in closets and one with its own full bathroom, as well as a hall bathroom. The basement is finished with a rec room and full bath. The homesite is fully sodded and irrigated. Universal outlet for car charger in the garage.