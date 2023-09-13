Great opportunity to own Cartersville Tavern (formerly Palmore Tavern), which has the distinction of being on both the National & Virginia Historic Registries. Situated on a bluff overlooking the James River, the Tavern is recognized by the 1934 WPA (Works Progress Administration) as “the most significant building” in the Cartersville Historic District. Built in 1790, the property abounds with 18th century charm with heart pine floors, hand-hewn exposed ceiling beams, exposed brick walls, Buckingham slate roof, handblown glass transoms & windows, and over 100 English and American boxwoods. Other notable features include 9’+ ceilings, 9 fireplaces (6 with gas logs), 2 eat-in kitchens, 4 covered porches, double parlor, and a 20’ X 40’ in ground pool. The Little Museum features many unique artifacts and houses the original mailboxes of the Palmore Tavern post office, including one belonging to Robert E. Lee, who received mail there for 5 months following the Civil War. Cartersville Tavern is 1 minute to the Goochland County line, 3 minutes to the Powhatan County line, 35 minutes to both Chesterfield and Short Pump, and is less than an hour to either Richmond or Charlottesville.