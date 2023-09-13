Motivated seller! Welcome to the beautiful 42-acre Dunleith estate, circa 1737, which comes complete with a charming 2 bedroom cottage, 4 paddock barn, regulation riding arena, pastures & more! This is where old meets new… a charismatic metal-roof home with old world charm, where it’s believed Thomas Jefferson once dined, alongside modern conveniences such as updated kitchen & baths, high speed internet, tons of closet space & a 3-car garage. Inside, the 4 bed, 3 bath home offers gorgeous heart of pine floors, private staircases, a sunroom, a private primary suite & a guest suite, an office with exposed beams, family room & a flex space. Outside, enjoy time relaxing on the stamped concrete covered porch or the expansive back patio with pergola. Further out, you’ll find the crop of loblolly pines (which can be harvested), the fruit & nut trees, the barn with tack room, 3 wells, sheds & pastures. There’s no lack of places to explore. And beyond what this home is, is what it CAN be. Imagine a bed & breakfast, horse farm, vineyard, wedding venue or just a family estate with room for the in-laws or guests! (Parcel 67 A 54 & 67 A 54A totals 37.9 acres & parcel 67 A 73 is 4.96 acres).