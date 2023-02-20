Formal dining room, ideal for hosting family gatherings.. Spacious great room with optional cozy fireplace. Stylish kitchen with large center island. Private home office off great room, perfect for telecommuting. Spacious owner’s suite with large walk-in closet. Private owner’s bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $592,990
Fabulous move-in ready historic gem at Tappahannock, in a neighborhood of lovely homes dating back to the Colonial and Victorian era. Serene n…
Build the Madison on your lot or ours! The stunning Madison plan is starting construction with a December move-in! This home offers a first fl…
EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Our Lochlan model is a sophisticated home with stately exterior features that give it unique character.. Along with the Har…
Upon entering this stunning home, you are greeted by a two story foyer with a formal dining room to the left and a home study to the right. Th…
Spacious two-story foyer.. Elegant formal dining room, great for entertaining. Private home office for telecommuting. Open kitchen with island…