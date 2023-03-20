Formal dining room, ideal for hosting family gatherings.. Spacious great room with optional cozy fireplace. Stylish kitchen with large center island. Private home office off great room, perfect for telecommuting. Spacious owner’s suite with large walk-in closet. Private owner’s bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $612,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome home to this cozy rancher just outside of downtown Richmond and minutes from major highways. Perfect for any first time homebuyer or a…
Nanzatico- 18th century estate home built in 1765 sits within its own private bay, ensconced by a giant tulip poplar, boxwoods, and magnolias.…
Formal living and dining room off foyer.. Striking kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Spacious great room with ample windows and optional …
ks: Property was originally used as a doctor's office then a Hair braiding school was located there. Any potential buyer that is interested in…
Enjoy this great old home located right beside Metzgers Bar and Butchery as well as Kahlo's Taqueria and 1.5 blocks from Union Market! Enjoy a…