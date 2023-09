INVESTORS SPECIAL!! House is sold "as is". The roof has caved in, as well as the floor. ENTER PROPERTY WITH CAUTION AND AT OWN RISK. This property requires a full renovation. The right side of the property has its own entrance. Take the dirt road all the way to the back to find this property, the gps will not take you directly on site. This could be a great Duplex. Realtor is a Licensed Agent in the state of Virginia and is related to the seller.