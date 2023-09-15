Welcome home to this immaculate 3- story townhouse in the heart of Short Pump. Townhouse featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in the West Broad Village community in Short Pump of West End Henrico county, centrally located in a highly sought-after, top-ranked Henrico county school district. Walking distance to whole foods, restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, and entertainment. Upon entering the home is a charming foyer and office/guest bedroom, full bath and access to 2-car garage. The 2nd level features hard wood floors, high ceilings, lots of natural light, a gourmet kitchen w/ center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, a balcony, dining area half bath, and a family room w/ ample room for entertaining and fireplace. The third level includes owner suite with tray ceiling, huge closet and private bath. Two other bedrooms and a hall bath. House has newly painted & new LVB flooring bedroom & new modern refrigerator. Community amenities include clubhouse complete with pool, fitness center, a pond, walking trails and playground. Easy access to interstate to commute to downtown Richmond.