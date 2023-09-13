Partially Renovated, Framed House on 3.06 acres with an additional 2.1 acre Buildable lot. This partially renovated home is the perfect canvas for you to create your dream home. The 5.17 acre total deal in Hanover County is composed of 2 separate lots; on the larger of the two lots sits a partially renovated 4 bed/2 bath home that is just minutes from the convenience of West End living. The property is centrally located and tucked in behind Wyndham,placing it only minutes from Shortpump VA, Pump Rd, & Hunting Hawk golf course. Additionally, it's similarly close proximity to I-64, I-95, and Route 1 makes it equally as accessible for all your travel needs. Please visit website for list of renovations and updates finished for this property. This property is being sold by online Auction. The asking price is the opening bid and does not reflect the final sale price. seller has full authority to accept or reject any and all offers for any reason.