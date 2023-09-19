River City Custom Homes presents the stunning "Hazel" floor plan for Homearama 2023. Nothing has been skipped in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 4,182 square foot home. The first floor boasts a spacious and open floor plan with hardwood floors and ample natural light throughout. Each room in the home has custom features and finishes designed to impress. The stunning modern chef's kitchen has a hidden walk-in pantry and an island large enough for storage and 6 barstools. Continue on to the first floor primary bedroom, with spa like finishes and access to your 3 season patio with motorized screening and a see-thru fireplace. Upstairs the finishes are just as impressive, as each room has its own spacious closets and floorspace, and custom full bathrooms. This is one you won’t want to miss!