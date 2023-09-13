Be the first one to see the transformation from Lakeside bungalow into an eclectic experience blending features of the original house with a flair. This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom house features exposed brick and ductwork as well an interesting twist in the downstairs bathroom. From the time you enter the colorful, stylish front door you will be amazed at the custom artistry that was done in this flip. The owner takes pride in providing his personal touch on every one of his homes. The downstairs features an open floor plan with 1 bedroom. From the front door you can see the kitchen, dining area, living area that leads back to an addition done on the back of the house. Walking up the custom stairway you will notice the lighting is done in such a way to highlight any art that is displayed on the walls heading up stairs. Go to the right into a large main bedroom with an elegant tiled ensuite with an extra-large closet. The upstairs also features 3 bedrooms and an additional bathroom. An extra-large lounge area leads to a rooftop balcony. From the balcony you will see the large fenced in back yard and an oversized shed that was an original garage. Seller is offering a home warranty.