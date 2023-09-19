Rare opportunity in Manikin Sabot!!Here is your chance to own this custom built home by J.R. Walker Homes resting on a 3 acre wood lot across from Hermitage Country Club. This custom Cape style home consisting of full wrap front porch, covered rear porch w/exterior being stone & hardiplank. 1st floor consisting of the following:Office off of foyer w/ cased openings, 1st floor bedrm suite w/ custom full bath & huge walk-in closet, large family room w/ fireplace opening to huge eat in custom kitchen w/ granite tops, stainless steel appliances, island & breakfast area. Off kitchen you will find a 13 x 9 walk-in pantry, huge utility room w/ drop zone area built-ins & half bath which leads to the attached 3 car garage. 1st floor also consist of 10 foot ceilings & hardwd floor’s throughout. 2nd floor consisting of 3 large bedrooms one w/ its own private bath & the other 2 share a full bath, huge 23 x 21 rec room area also an expandable walk in attic that is 15 x 32 that could be finished. Unfinished Basement can be added for 70K. This house has not been started yet & we have other plans that we could custom build . Again don’t miss this rare opportunity!!!!!