Build the Stuart Home Plan by Main Street Homes offers first floor living with an open and airy feel.. This home has a formal room that can be used for living or dining, which leads to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen, with large island, is open to the spacious great room and breakfast nook. The primary bedroom is a beautiful retreat with double doors leading to the primary bath which boasts dual vanities, a soaking tub, large separate shower, linen closet and also a huge walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms and additional full bathroom are located opposite the primary bedroom. There is also a mudroom and plenty of additional storage space throughout this Energy Star home. Options include a sunroom, screened porch, and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Manakin Sabot - $697,950
