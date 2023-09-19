Build the Madison on your lot or ours! This home offers a first floor Owner's Bedroom and Bathroom and was featured in Homearama in 2021. The spacious Family room, Dining room and Kitchen make this space perfect for the family that likes to entertain. Walk out onto the oversized covered rear porch and gain exterior entertaining space. Secondary bedrooms are upstairs with an open loft, great for a rec room or secondary tv room! The oversized 3 car garage gives you plenty of room for parking and storage. With 10' ceilings on the first floor, 9'ceilings on the second floor, Hardie plank siding, metal porch roof, vaulted ceilings in the upstairs loft and a 12' slider door leading from the Family Rm to the Covered Porch, LVT throughout first level, this home lacks nothing! This plan is truly worth seeing! Photos show example of Madison home already built. See Sales Rep for the full list of options to be built into this home and the Builder's Incentive to use our preferred Lender.