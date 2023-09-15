Ready February 2024! Yard Maintenance Included! Top notch schools (Rural Point ES, Oak Knoll MS, Hanover HS) and super convenient location. Close to major roads (I-95, 295, Route 1 & 301). 20 minutes to downtown, 20 minutes to Short Pump, 20 minutes to Richmond International Airport. Two grocery stores, shopping and restaurants within 5 minutes. Fenced in, private back yard. 40x16 screened & covered porch overlooking 500 sqft of aggregate patio. Updated eat-in kitchen with recessed lights, soft close cabinets, granite countertops and SS appliances. Tile floors through foyer, kitchen, and half bath/laundry. Hardwoods in family, living and dining rooms downstairs. Brick fireplace with gas log insert. Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms, all with hardwood floors. Primary bath has tile floors and shower (with frameless glass), custom vanity and countertops, regular and rain shower heads. Hall bath has tile floors and tub/shower, shiplap walls and with new vanities, mirrors, and light fixtures. Additional flex space in the finished garage. Paved driveway, mature landscaping and garage storage. All appliances stay, including washer dryer. **Porch heaters and mini fridge do not convey.**