New Construction Starting Summer 2023 for completion Spring 2024. Cul-de-sac homesite, Walk-out basement in Premier Community of Hallsley. Featuring 5 to 6 bedrooms, Open floor plan, screen porch/outdoor living, and 3 car garage. 10' ceilings on 1st floor with 8-0 tall doors, Hardwood floors first floor and upstairs hallway, Trane HVAC, James Hardiplank Siding, Custom cabinetry throughout.