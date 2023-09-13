Welcome to your exquisite private retreat nestled in the scenic beauty of Mineral, VA. This 77-Acre Estate consists of 30 open rolling pastures (bring your horses!) surrounded by serene hardwood forest serving as a natural privacy border. The meticulously restored 1800's Farmhouse plus additional dwellings provides a total of 7 BDs, 7.5 BAs, & showcases the perfect blend of contemporary elegance & farmhouse charm. The Kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, equipped w/ a spacious butcher block island, custom cabinetry, copper ceiling, high-end appliances & an AGA Stove. Relax in the luxurious primary suite, complete w/ an ensuite BA featuring a jacuzzi tub & walk-in shower/steam room. The addt'l BDs are all equipped w/ their own full BAs providing comfort & privacy for family & guests. Outdoor living is at its finest on the expansive deck overlooking the sprawling fields & inground pool. Estate also includes a 1400sf Guest Cottage, a 3-bay Carriage House w/750sf Loft Apt, & a 900sf 1 BD/1BA Manager's Cabin. Conveniently located near downtown Mineral amenities, shopping & dining, plus a quick drive to LAKE ANNA, w/ its watersports & boat ramp just 11 miles/17 minutes away!