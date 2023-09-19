Welcome to 29481 Goose Point Ct.! CUSTOM BUILT, ELEGANT, and MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS are just a few words to describe this home. This home was custom built in 2016 and sits on 2.82 acres overlooking Portobago Bay on the Rappahannock River. The lot has a "park like" feel to it with mature landscaping and features 200' of water frontage. The exterior features a paved driveway with plenty of parking, 2.5 car attached garage, 2 bay storage shed, covered front porch, screened in rear porch, stamped concrete, pier, covered boat slip, boat lift, bulkhead protected shore line, Anderson windows/doors, 50 year shingles, irrigation, fenced in yard, generator, hardiplank and stone exterior, etc. The interior does not disappoint either. It has water views from just about every room in the house, and is full of upgrades. The first floor features a custom kitchen with all the bells and whistles, a large living room, formal dining room, an office, utility room, and a first floor primary suite with a sitting room. Upstairs features a large loft, 3 spacious bedrooms, and 2 full baths, and a full in law suite. The basement features a den area, game room, exercise room, etc. Truly a show stopper!!