Build the Waverly II Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This home features a beautiful open foyer, formal dining room, a convenient mud room, and an open kitchen with breakfast nook joining a spacious family room. All of the bedrooms are on the second floor including the incredible primary bedroom with private garden bath, luxurious shower and large walk-in closet. Third floor options include a finished attic with bath and closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $504,950
