Build the Jefferson Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This exceptional five bedroom and three bath home features a large dynamic great room open to a gourmet kitchen with oversized breakfast nook and island. A formal dining room, study/bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. A luxurious primary bedroom with huge walk-in closet is on the second floor along with two additional bedrooms, a laundry room, a full bath, and a finished bonus room/bedroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $510,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
All utilities included Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch home on 2 acres just a 5 minute drive to Food Lion, ABC, restaurants and o…
This single-level home highlights a central layout shared by the kitchen, dining space and Great Room, which extends to the coveted rear porch…
The Preston plan greets guests with an inviting covered porch, and continues to impress with a formal dining room, spacious great room and wel…
Nanzatico- 18th century estate home built in 1765 sits within its own private bay, ensconced by a giant tulip poplar, boxwoods, and magnolias.…
Formal dining room, ideal for hosting family gatherings.. Spacious great room with optional cozy fireplace. Stylish kitchen with large center …