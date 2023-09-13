Nestled in the vibrant heart of thriving Battery Park - 2120 Miller Ave exudes charm, history & a sense of belonging. The striking Two Story Contemporary home has been thoughtfully renovated. The unique & welcoming wrap-around porch makes the perfect place for unwinding during lazy afternoons. Inside, you’ll find a harmonious blend of old-world elegance & modern comfort. New LVP Floors expand through the Formal Foyer boasting it’s 9+ Ft Ceilings. The Formal Living Room is now Open Concept & transitions to the Dining Area & Brand New Kitchen. Chic White Cabinets adorned with sleek Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Marble Backsplash & more! Canned Lights compliment all of the Natural Light that enters into this comfy abode. The First Floor Primary makes a great Guest or In-Law Suite & are steps away from the New First Floor Full Bath. Upstairs, the large Primary Suite boasts a New Ensuite w/Double Vanity & Huge WI Shower. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are both great for friends & family alike. The Upstairs Luxurious Full Bath completes the 2nd Level. Outside, a Concrete Patio promises alfresco entertainment overlooking the Enclosed Fenced in Yard. Welcome to your new home.