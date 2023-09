OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING. Most desired area of Richmond, Cary St & Grove Ave Home needs full renovation, but is valued well over $900,000 after renovations. 4 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Stucco 2-story with full front porch and basement. Approx. 1,900 SF. Large back yard with detached sheds / storage. Walking Distance to most Grove Ave & Libbie Ave Restaurants & Shopping. Sold "as is" at this price.