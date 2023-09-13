Welcome to your newly updated home on Monument Ave. Brand new kitchen with beautiful quarts counters, stainless appliances, double oven, newly done cabinets and floors. 1st floor primary with updated en suite bath. Includes a walk in double shower. Crown Molding and hardwoods throughout the entire first floor. Nicely sized dining room that separates your Living Room and Kitchen. From the kitchen you'll walk directly out onto a brand new 22x15 stamped concrete patio, with an 86" TV that conveys. Large fenced in backyard with 2-3 off street parking spaces. Upstairs your options are endless. Not only do you have 3 additional bedrooms and another full bath, you've got an extremely large living/rec room and full bar with stainless wine fridge, stainless beer fridge, newly done white cabinets with black hardware to match the black leather granite counters. Living area upstairs being used as a mancave with 2 65" TVs and a 55" TV that will convey. Just off of your home bar upstairs you've got a brand new 10x10 deck that overlooks the patio, perfect setup for all ages to enjoy. Upstairs could easily convert to large primary suite providing 5 beds 3.5 baths. BRAND NEW upstairs HVAC.