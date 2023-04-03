The main floor of the popular Hemingway offers a formal living room, a spacious great room and an open dining area that flows into a spacious kitchen with a center island and walk-in pantry.. Upstairs, you'll find a convenient laundry, a large loft that can be optioned as an additional bedroom, and a lavish owner's suite with an optional deluxe bath. Personalize this plan with a sunroom, fireplace, finished basement with two bedrooms and a bath, and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $492,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The “MADISON” with 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths 3 CAR GARAGE. Split floor plan with a wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area with Huge Master Suit…
WOW, this is the trifecta + 1 that you have been waiting for and it's going to be STUNNING! 1<} Ray Williams Custom Home 2<} The Incredi…