The main floor of the popular Hemingway offers a formal living room, a spacious great room and an open dining area that flows into a spacious kitchen with a center island and walk-in pantry.. Upstairs, you'll find a convenient laundry, a large loft that can be optioned as an additional bedroom, and a lavish owner's suite with an optional deluxe bath. Personalize this plan with a sunroom, fireplace, finished basement with two bedrooms and a bath, and more!