Welcome to Forge Roads' beautiful Martin Farms, a neighborhood of 4 homes with large, picturesque. 12 private acres for your horses, green thumb, and outdoor entertaining. Situated on a circular driveway, this 4814 sq ft custom-brick home boasts a gourmet kitchen, GE Profile SS appliances, stone countertops, 9ft ceilings, wonderful first floor owner's suite, spacious 2nd floor bedrooms and living areas. The 2 1/2 car garage has a workshop and the detached 1 car garage has workshop and lean to shed. New features include an oak wood fenced pasture with Dressage Area, brilliantly designed 2-stall horse stable with pull through trailer storage, 12 ft doors, automatic waterers, horse height saddle rack, tack room, and hay storage. The 20x15 climate and humidity-controlled greenhouse with hydroponic growing system, outdoor living space with fireplace and pizza over, front porch and covered rear porch with skylights are all nestled amongst the fruit orchard of plums, apples, peaches pears, and surrounding gardens. Explore the 3/4 mile nature trail meandering the property and enjoy convenient access to the James and Chickahominy Rivers for boating, fishing, and swimming.