One of the most beautiful front elevations in Governor's Land! 1616 River Ridge features golf-front views of Two Rivers No. 2, a unique floor plan, THREE-car garage and numerous upgrades. From the fabulous circular foyer to hardwood floors throughout, this lovely home offers a great lifestyle, from everyday living to wonderful entertaining spaces. The 5,165-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, all with en suite baths, plus a home office and spacious living and family rooms each with gas fireplaces. The kitchen with a center island, large walk-in pantry, Wolf gas cooktop and roomy breakfast area opens to the family room with a fireplace and golf views. A cozy office has hardwood floors and access to the patio. Palladian windows accent the dining room. A large living room provides additional first-floor living space. Enjoy golf views from the primary bedroom with wonderful closet space. Bedroom 2 has an en suite bath, and bedrooms 3 and 4 share a Jack & Jill bath. A travertine tiled patio spans the back of this gorgeous home.