Charming, Updated, 18th Century Style, English Country Georgian with expansive golf and water views in Williamsburg’s premiere, award-winning gated community, Ford’s Colony. Built with only the finest craftsmanship and finishes, marvel at the gleaming hardwoods and gorgeous trim work throughout, marble fireplace mantles, solid wood doors and more! Fantastic floorplan featuring: upstairs and main level primary suites; luxury modern kitchen with Wolf and Sub Zero stainless steel appliances accompanied by a butlers pantry with laundry and additional fridge; formal library dining room; formal living room overlooking the gorgeous golf views; two additional bedrooms upstairs each with their own en-suite bath; and a conditioned walk-out basement full of possibilities! Located in the highly desirable South Turnberry section, minutes from the residents gate, Colonial Williamsburg, fine dining, shopping, and more!